George ended with seven points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one block in 21 minutes during Monday's 124-97 victory over the Grizzlies.

After missing just one game, George was back on the floor Monday. Both the minutes and the production were serviceable at best; however, given his recent injury troubles, the Clippers' are likely to be extra-cautious with him moving forward. He remains a strong buy-low candidate until he is back to full speed.