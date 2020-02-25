Clippers' Paul George: Scores seven points in return
George ended with seven points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one block in 21 minutes during Monday's 124-97 victory over the Grizzlies.
After missing just one game, George was back on the floor Monday. Both the minutes and the production were serviceable at best; however, given his recent injury troubles, the Clippers' are likely to be extra-cautious with him moving forward. He remains a strong buy-low candidate until he is back to full speed.
