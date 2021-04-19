George mustered 23 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block across 27 minutes in Sunday's win over the Timberwolves.

George carried the Clippers offensively and was the only player who surpassed the 20-point mark, something a bit surprising considering the team also had Kawhi Leonard in the starting lineup. George's numbers might decrease a bit with Leonard back in the mix, but the versatile shooing guard should remain one of the league's most complete all-around offensive threats. He ended a streak of five straight games with at least 30 points, but he has scored 20 or more in eight of his last 10 outings.