George produced 25 points (10-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 108-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

George turned in a solid line in the victory, capping off an excellent month where he averaged 24.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4,5 assists over 12 games. George and Kawhi Leonard are finally firing on all cylinders, and the addition of Russell Westbrook to the starting five should only help George's bottom line as they make a push for a higher playoff seed.