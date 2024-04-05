George finished Thursday's 102-100 win over the Nuggets with 28 points (10-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three steals in 37 minutes.

George was the driving force behind the Clippers' narrow win, staving off a late Denver rally with seven points in the fourth quarter. Even without Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers proved they can be dangerous, as George and James Harden found an answer after being down by as much as 17 points in the first half. The team may have Leonard back against Utah Friday evening, but expect another solid result from George if he remains sidelined.