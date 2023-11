George logged 28 points (11-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 124-99 victory over San Antonio.

George was forced to leave the game briefly after getting poked in the eye by Victor Wembanyama but he quickly returned to finish the game. Through 12 games, George is averaging 24.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals.