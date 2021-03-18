George had 28 points (10-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in Wednesday's loss to Dallas.

George and Kawhi Leonard (20 points) accounted for most of the Clippers' offense on a night when they struggled from the field and managed just 89 points as a team. It was a nice bounceback effort for George, who had scored 17, 15 and 15 points, respectively, in his first three games out of the break.