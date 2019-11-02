George (shoulder) scrimmaged three-on-three during Saturday's practice, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

While George has yet to be cleared for full contact and remains without a timetable, his participation in a scrimmage is a great sign that he's on the right track. Coach Doc Rivers initially mentioned wanting to get through the first 10 games of the season without George. If that sticks, it's possible he makes his debut Nov. 13 against the Rockets.