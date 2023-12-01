George posted 15 points (6-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt), one rebound and 10 assists in 37 minutes during Thursday's 120-114 loss to Golden State.

George's shooting struggles continued Thursday, and he's connected on just 30.6 percent of his field-goal attempts over his last three games. He also got into foul trouble again, but that didn't deter him from playing heavy minutes. While the season-high 10 assists salvaged George's fantasy line, fantasy managers are certainly hoping for more consistent, all-around production from the All-Star forward.