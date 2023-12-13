Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue suggested after Tuesday's 119-99 win over the Kings that George (groin) could have played during the second half but was held out as a precaution, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

George was ruled out for the game's final two quarters with what the team labeled as a sore left groin, an injury he appeared to sustain while diving after a loose ball late in the second quarter. Before his departure, George recorded nine points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 16 minutes. Though durability has been a concern for George in the past, he's played in all 23 of the team's games to date. While Lue's postgame comments offer hope that George will avoid an absence Thursday against the Warriors, the star forward's status will still need to be monitored leading up to that contest.