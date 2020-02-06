George contributed 23 points (7-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 128-111 win against the Heat.

George delivered his best performance in his last four games after missing most of January with a hamstring injury, and he has double-doubles in back-to-back games. He has the ability to contribute on both ends of the court on a nightly basis if healthy, and the recent signs are encouraging moving forward as long as he can remain on the court. He has scored 19 or more points in each of his last three outings.