George (shoulder) will make his Clippers debut Thursday night against the Pelicans, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

This news was released Wednesday night after it was decided that George would not take part in the Clippers' matchup with the Rockets. Instead, the All-Star wing will make his debut Thursday night after missing the first three-plus weeks of the season while recovering from shoulder surgery. The 29-year-old could face a limited workload Thursday night, but eventually he'll settle in as the co-star on both ends of the floor alongside Kawhi Leonard.