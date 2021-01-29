George (COVID-19 protocols) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game at Orlando, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
George and Kawhi Leonard missed the past two games while going through the NBA's health and safety protocols, but both players are poised to retake the court Friday. George and Leonard should immediately reclaim their regular workloads given the brevity of the absence.
