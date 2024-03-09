George (knee) is available for Saturday's game versus the Bulls, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
George has been upgraded from questionable to available Saturday despite dealing with left knee soreness. However, it wouldn't be surprising for George to sit out the second leg of the Clippers' back-to-back Sunday against Milwaukee.
