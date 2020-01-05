Play

Coach Doc Rivers said George (hamstring) will play Sunday against the Knicks, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

George was considered questionable on Sunday's injury report, but he's apparently good to go after sitting out the front end of the back-to-back set Saturday. Patrick Beverley (wrist) will also return to action, though Kawhi Leonard (rest) will be sidelined.

