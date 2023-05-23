George (knee) said Monday in his latest episode of "Podcast P with Paul George" that he plans to resume working out next week, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

George missed the final eight games of the regular season as well as the entirety of the Clippers' first-round playoff series loss to the Suns in late April, but he may have had a chance to return from his right knee sprain had LA made a deeper run in the postseason. Due to the Clippers being eliminated in the first round, however, George has taken a less aggressive approach to his rehab process, though he'll take the first meaningful steps forward in his recovery beginning next week. The 33-year-old wing is expected to have a relatively normal offseason as he heads into the third season of his four-year, $176.27 million contract extension in 2023-24.