George is not on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Pistons.
George was rested for Friday's game against Houston, but all indications are that he'll be back in the lineup Sunday night as the Clippers seek their fifth straight victory. Over his last two appearances, George has tallied 36 and 33 points, respectively, while totaling 10 boards, eight assists and three steals (68 minutes).
