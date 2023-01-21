George (hamstring) finished with 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 12 assists, three rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes in Friday's 131-126 win over the Spurs.

Back in action after sitting out Wednesday's loss to Utah for maintenance reasons, George served as more of a facilitator Friday while Kawhi Leonard (36 points on 13-for-18 shooting from the field) handled most of the scoring responsibilities. Following a five-game absence due to the hamstring injury, George played 29 minutes in his return to action in Tuesday's loss to the 76ers, and he received a slight bump in playing time Friday. Look for George's minutes to eventually settle in the 35 range in competitive contests, though both he and Leonard will remain candidates to sit out one half of each of the Clippers' future back-to-back sets.