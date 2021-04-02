George posted 17 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes in Thursday's 101-94 loss to the Nuggets.

Although George's foot injury didn't appear evident in the loss, he acknowledged post-game that it continues to be an issue. Managers of the standout Clipper should remain vigilant for breaking news about his status this weekend. He'll enjoy an extra day of rest as they don't play again until Sunday when they'll face the Lakers in their mutual home, the Staples Center.