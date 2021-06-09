George finished with 20 points (4-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 112-109 loss to Utah.
George continued to struggle from the field in the loss, salvaging his night by making 9-of-10 from the charity stripe. He added 10 boards to at least make it a somewhat productive night, but the Clippers are going to need a lot more from him if they are to oust the Jazz and reach the Conference Finals.
