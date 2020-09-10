George delivered 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's Game 4 win over the Nuggets.

George had scored at least 19 points in four of his previous five games, but he delivered another subpar shooting performance here. The shooting woes have been a constant problem for George during the playoffs, though. He averaged 21.5 points on 43.9 shooting during the regular season, but those figures have plummeted to 19.4 points on 40.4 percent shooting since the playoffs started.