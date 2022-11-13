George had 17 points (5-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 34 minutes during Saturday's 110-95 loss to the Nets.

George struggled early and often from the field Saturday, missing his first four shots and finishing the first half with just eight points on 3-of-11 shooting. His poor shooting continued in the second half, when he went just 2-of-10 from the field and failed to score any points in the fourth quarter as the Nets pulled away for the win. George shot just 23.8 percent from the field in the contest, giving him his worst shooting performance of the season.