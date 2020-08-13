George provided 27 points (9-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals across 36 minutes Wednesday in the Clippers' 124-111 win over the Nuggets.

George has been sharp over his six appearances at the NBA bubble in Orlando, hitting the 20-point mark each time out while knocking down exactly half of his three-point attempts and 48.1 percent of his shots from the field. The Clippers are locked into the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference standings heading into their final seeding game Friday versus the Thunder, so it wouldn't be surprising if George was ruled out for rest purposes or had his minutes managed carefully.