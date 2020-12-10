George and the Clippers agreed to terms Thursday on a maximum extension that could guarantee George as much as $226 million over the next five seasons, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

George is already set to make $35.4 million in 2020-21, and this new deal -- worth roughly $190 million in total -- will now tack on an additional four years to his contract, tying him to the Clippers through at least the 2023-24 season. At that point, George will have the opportunity to opt out prior to the 2024-25 season. It's an interesting move for the Clippers, who went all-in on George and Kawhi Leonard last offseason but came up short in the 2020 playoffs, falling to the Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals. George struggled throughout the playoffs and was particularly underwhelming in Game 7 against Denver, which he finished with just 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting. With that said, George remains an elite-level wing talent, and from the Clippers' perspective, there's value in locking him up long-term -- especially considering he would've had the opportunity to opt out after the 2020-21 campaign.