George registered 26 points (8-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six steals, four rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 114-99 win over the Mavericks.

George finished one steal shy of matching his career high while filling it up as a scorer in fairly limited minutes. He has poured in at least 25 points in four of six games to start the season, and while he's just 18-of-56 (32.1 percent) from the field across the last three tilts, George has been playing a high level here in the early going.