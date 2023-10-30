George plans to play Tuesday against the Magic, but his status for Wednesday's matchup against the Lakers remains to be determined, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

George and Kawhi Leonard will both be evaluated following the first half of the Clippers' back-to-back set Tuesday before their respective availabilities for Wednesday are determined. This isn't really much of an update, as it's just standard protocol, but it does sound like Los Angeles' superstars will attempt to play in both halves of the Clippers' first back-to-back, something they haven't done in recent years. Through three games, George has averaged 27.3 points, 4.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals in 32.7 minutes per game.