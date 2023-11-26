George racked up 25 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes during Saturday's 107-88 victory over Dallas.

George finished on the verge of recording a double-double for his third straight contest, but even if he has yet to reach that feat, his numbers have looked impressive, particularly from a scoring perspective. George has netted at least 23 points in each of his last seven games and is averaging 27.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game in that stretch.