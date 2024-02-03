George had 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 136-125 win over the Pistons.

After missing Wednesday's game with a minor groin injury, George returned with his highest assist total since Dec. 16 while nabbing multiple steals for the seventh time in his last 12 games. Over that stretch, the veteran forward is averaging 22.1 points, 5.1 boards, 3.4 threes, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 41.8 percent from beyond the arc.