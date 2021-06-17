George totaled 37 points 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 victory over the Jazz.

George delivered arguably his most inspirational performance since joining the Clippers, leading them to an improbable victory in Game 5 over the Jazz. With Kawhi Leonard (knee) on the sideline, George took it upon himself to assume the alpha role, something he is going to have to get used to should Leonard be forced to miss additional time. The series now heads back to Los Angeles where the Clippers will certainly be looking to avoid a Game 7.