George racked up 28 points (8-17 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three steals and one assist in 26 minutes during Saturday's 126-103 win over the Pelicans.

George was sensational from beyond the arc and got after it defensively as well. He didn't play all that many minutes given the blowout nature of the game but still turned in a pretty impressive stat line nonetheless. George will look to build on this showing heading into Tuesday's matchup versus the Suns.