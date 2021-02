George (toe) is starting Friday's game against the Jazz, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

George missed seven consecutive games due to a right toe injury, but he'll be active and return to the starting lineup Friday. Although coach Ty Lue said that the 30-year-old is no longer feeling any pain in his toe, George and teammate Kawhi Leonard (lower leg) will both face an unspecified minutes restriction against Utah, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.