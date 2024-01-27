George is questionable for Saturday's game against the Celtics due to left groin soreness, Shane Young of Forbes.com reports.
George was on a minutes restriction Friday night due to the groin issue, so it's no surprise to see his name added to the injury report ahead of Saturday's clash. The team will undoubtedly monitor the star forward closely leading up to tipoff to determine his availability.
