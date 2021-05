Coach Ty Lue said after Thursday's 113-90 win over the Heat that he's unsure if George (rest) will play Friday against Houston, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

In the front end of the back-to-back, George tallied 20 points (7-19 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 35 minutes. The team could rest him for Friday's contest, according to Lue. If that happens, Luke Kennard and Terance Mann could see increased minutes.