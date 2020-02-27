Play

George will be on a minutes limit Wednesday against the Suns, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

George returned to action Monday after missing one game with a hamstring injury, though he was eased back, playing just 21 minutes and tallying seven points, four rebounds, four assists and a block. He'll likely see a slight uptick in minutes Wednesday, though he shouldn't be expected to approach the 30-minute mark.

