George scored 24 points (10-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes during Thursday's 126-111 win over the Mavericks.
It was another big night for the Clippers' dynamic duo, as Kawhi Leonard also scored 29. George is averaging a spectacular 26.3 points, 5.3 boards, 4.3 threes, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals through four games in the bubble as the team tries to lock up the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
