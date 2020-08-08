George recorded 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 122-117 win over the Trail Blazers.

Though coach Doc Rivers pulled George late in the game for load management purposes, the star wing still posted a great performance. It was his ninth effort of the season scoring at least 20 points on 16 or fewer shots. George has yet to score fewer than 20 points in the bubble and came into the contest averaging 26.3 points on 18.0 shots, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals in restart games.