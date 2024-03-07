George supplied 21 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 122-116 victory over the Rockets.

George led all Clippers players in threes made while leading all starters in rebounds and ending as one of three players with 20 or more points in a winning effort. George has had success from deep as of late, connecting on four or more threes in three of his last five contests. The veteran forward has surpassed the 20-point mark in two straight games and in three of his last four appearances.