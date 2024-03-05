George ended with 29 points (10-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-7 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 113-106 loss to the Bucks.

George recorded double-digit field goals made for the first time since Feb. 10, and he bounced back from his ugly shooting display in Sunday's win over Minnesota (5-16 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT). George remains a productive offensive threat who can take over a game on any given minute, but it's safe to say he's been slumping a bit in recent weeks -- at least compared to his body of work throughout the season. Over his last 10 outings, George has averaged only 19.4 points per game while shooting a mere 33.3 percent from the three-point range.