George chipped in 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 129-107 loss to the Thunder.

George didn't shoot well in the Clippers' first game out of the All-Star break, but he still managed to put up a useful fantasy line thanks to his work as a rebounder and distributor. The star forward has been up-and-down offensively in February, putting up 3-for-13, 3-for-15 and 5-for-16 shooting games in addition to Thursday's clunker but also recording a 14-for-24, 33-point effort against Detroit on Feb. 10. George is pretty reliable when it comes to contributing triples, however, as he's knocked down multiple threes in six of eight games during the month.