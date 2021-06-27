George delivered 23 points (5-20 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 12-18 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists and a steal across 42 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Suns.

George continues to lead the Clippers offensively in absence of Kawhi Leonard (knee), but this was his lowest scoring output of the current series. The 31-year-old delivered his second straight double-double of the current series and his rebounding numbers have seen an increase, but his shooting numbers have been quite poor. He's averaging 27.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game in the series, but he's also shooting just 35.8 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from three-point range. He will deliver strong fantasy numbers across the board, especially with Leonard out, but his efficiency has been lacking.