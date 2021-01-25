George finished with 11 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Sunday's win over the Thunder.

George never seemed to get it going against his former team and struggled badly from the field, needing 13 shots to put up a meager 11-point output -- his lowest mark of the season. While George still delivered value on other areas, his shot wasn't falling and he needs the scoring figures to be a top-tier fantasy asset. Despite the shooting woes here, there shouldn't be any sort of concern with George going forward and there's a strong chance this was nothing more than an off game for him. He will attempt to deliver a bounce-back performance Tuesday on the road against the Hawks.