George accumulated 16 points (5-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 96-91 win over Detroit.

George had an awful start to the game on Thursday, going 0-of-5 from the field during a 15-point first quarter for the Clippers, though he did add five rebounds in the period. He would go just 5-of-13 over the remaining three quarters to finish with 16 points on the night, his lowest scoring output since Oct. 30. On a positive note, George did finish with nine rebounds in the contest after failing to reach that mark in eight straight games and he's also 11-of-11 from the free-throw line over his last two games.