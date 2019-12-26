Clippers' Paul George: Struggles from field in win
George had 17 points (5-18 FG, 1-6 3PT, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 111-106 win at the Lakers.
George hasn't cracked the 20-point mark in each of his last three games, and the reasoning behind that could be their efficiency problems -- he is making just 32.6 percent of his field goals and 20.0 percent of his three-point shots over that span. The fact that he still produces at a solid level despite those shooting woes is admirable, but George should bounce back soon as he is shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from three this season.
More News
