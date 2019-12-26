Play

George had 17 points (5-18 FG, 1-6 3PT, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 111-106 win at the Lakers.

George hasn't cracked the 20-point mark in each of his last three games, and the reasoning behind that could be their efficiency problems -- he is making just 32.6 percent of his field goals and 20.0 percent of his three-point shots over that span. The fact that he still produces at a solid level despite those shooting woes is admirable, but George should bounce back soon as he is shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from three this season.

