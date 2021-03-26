George registered 24 points (10-28 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes in Thursday's win over the Spurs.
George might have ended as the Clippers' second-best scorer behind Reggie Jackson, who had a game-best 28 points, but he struggled massively from the field and needed 28 shots to get to his 24-point tally. The shooting woes have been a persistent issue with George in recent weeks, however, as he is making just 39.1 percent of his shots over his last eight appearances after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Clippers' Paul George: Stuffs stat sheet Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Records double-double vs. Hornets•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Scores team-high 28•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Puts up 15 points in victory•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Quiet in blowout loss•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Hits five threes in All-Star Game•