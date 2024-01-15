George provided 16 points (5-19 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 42 minutes during Sunday's 109-105 loss to the Timberwolves.

George didn't have his best performance from the field and finished with more field goal attempts than points scored, a rarity for a player who was shooting 50.8 percent from the field over his previous 10 outings. There's a strong chance this was nothing more than a poor outing for him, however, and George will try to bounce back when the Clippers take on the Thunder on Tuesday.