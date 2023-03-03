George totaled 11 points (3-15 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 27 minutes during Thursday's 115-91 loss to the Warriors.

George was woeful from the field and barely ended with double-digit points. While the five assists and five rebounds were nice figures in category-based leagues, there's no question fantasy managers expect more from the veteran forward, who has thrived as an elite all-around fantasy asset in recent years. This was the first time George failed to reach the 15-point mark since Jan. 17, however, so there's a strong chance this game was a bump on the road and nothing else for George. He's averaging 23.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game since the start of February.