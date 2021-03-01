George had 16 points (7-21 FG, 2-10 3Pt), seven rebounds and seven assists in Sunday's loss to Milwaukee.
It was a rough afternoon for George, who missed some key shots late in the game and finished just two-of-10 from beyond the arc. George has now scored in the teens in three straight games, while failing to get to the free throw line in back-to-back games.
More News
-
Clippers' Paul George: Disappoints against Grizzlies•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Puts up 30 points Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Goes off for 34 points•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Looks good in return to lineup•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Starting against Jazz•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Listed as questionable•