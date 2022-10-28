George notched 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Thursday's 118-110 loss to Oklahoma City.

George was far from his best in the loss, putting up mediocre production across the board. It's been an underwhelming start to the season for George, currently ranked outside the top 50 in standard leagues. There is obviously no need to panic but managers would love to see an uptick in production sooner rather than later. His next opportunity to get things back on track will be against the Pelicans on Sunday.