George accumulated 10 points (2-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 111-97 loss to the Knicks.

George wasn't able to get going offensively in the loss, finishing with his worst shooting performance of the campaign. The superstar forward had posted a healthy 56.0 percent shooting percentage from the field over his first five contests, so it's not clear if he simply had an off night or if he was thrown off at all by the presence of James Harden in the lineup for the first time. There may be an adjustment period with the ball-dominant Harden now in the fold, but George has shown throughout his career that he's capable of putting up big numbers regardless of the roster around him.