George notched 18 points (6-20 FG, 6-16 3Pt), five rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 31 minutes Sunday in the Clippers' 134-109 win over the Pelicans.

The Clippers are now 3-0 during games in which George and Kawhi Leonard have both suited up, but the former is still looking to find a rhythm offensively while working alongside his fellow superstar. In those three wins, George is averaging 20.7 points and 5.7 assists while shooting 34 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from three-point range. The uncharacteristically poor efficiency more than anything has hurt George, so it's probably too early to draw any sweeping conclusions about his fit alongside Leonard. Expect George's field-goal percentage to gradually veer closer to his career rate (43.3%), which should be complemented with a nice bump in his scoring.