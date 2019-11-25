Clippers' Paul George: Struggling alongside Leonard
George notched 18 points (6-20 FG, 6-16 3Pt), five rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 31 minutes Sunday in the Clippers' 134-109 win over the Pelicans.
The Clippers are now 3-0 during games in which George and Kawhi Leonard have both suited up, but the former is still looking to find a rhythm offensively while working alongside his fellow superstar. In those three wins, George is averaging 20.7 points and 5.7 assists while shooting 34 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from three-point range. The uncharacteristically poor efficiency more than anything has hurt George, so it's probably too early to draw any sweeping conclusions about his fit alongside Leonard. Expect George's field-goal percentage to gradually veer closer to his career rate (43.3%), which should be complemented with a nice bump in his scoring.
More News
-
Clippers' Paul George: Likely to start with Kawhi•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Scores 37 points in 20 minutes•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Scores 33 in season debut•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Set to debut Thursday•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...