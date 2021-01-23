George registered 29 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Friday's win over the Thunder.

George was coming off a 19-point output the last time out, but he bested that with a 29-point effort that ranks among his best scoring performances of the current campaign. George is firmly entrenched as the Clippers' second-best offensive option behind Kawhi Leonard and has scored at least 20 points in 10 of his last 11 contests. If that is coupled with his ability to stuff the stat sheet on a nightly basis, then George should remain a very valuable fantasy alternative across all formats -- he seems to have left behind all the doubts and question marks that emerged from his performances during the 2020 NBA Playoffs.